Actor John Dumelo is currently in Assin North for the NDC's campaign for the by-election slated for June 27

The actor has been spotted riding a motorbike with an NDC flag as he went on his campaign trail at Assin Kushea

A video of Dumelo's bike ride and the campaign has stirred mixed reactions as some fans expressed concerns over his safety

Actor and politician John Dumelo has arrived in the Assin North Constituency to join the National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign for the upcoming by-election.

Voters in Assin North are set to go to polls on June 27, 2023, in a by-election to vote for a new member of parliament (MP).

The by-election has been necessitated by the Supreme Court's decision to nullify the election of James Gyakye Quayson as the MP.

John Dumelo has joined the NDC's campaign at Assin North Photo source: @johndumelo1

In a ruling on May 17, a seven-member panel of the apex court ordered Parliament to expunge the name Quayson, whose victory in the 2020 elections was being contested over his dual citizenship.

The Electoral Commission subsequently fixed the by-election for Tuesday, June 27. While the NDC has maintained Quayson as its candidate, its main contender the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has selected Charles Opoku to contest.

Ahead of the by-election, there has been a rigorous campaign in Assin North with stalwarts of both parties joining in their numbers. Dumelo, who is seeking to become the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, is one of the prominent faces on the grounds.

Dumelo rides bike to campaign in Assin North

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Friday, June 16, Dumelo was spotted riding on a motorbike through Assin Kushea, one of the towns in Assin North.

The bike had an NDC flag hoisted at the back as the father of two rode skillfully. Bumping into a group of people, Dumelo shout NDC's slogan "Eye Zu," and they responded "Eye Za.'

See the video below:

Dumelo's video stirs reactions among Ghanaians

The video of Dumelo riding a motorbike has stirred mixed reactions. While some admired him for working hard for the NDC, others were concerned that he did not wear a helmet.

kabjq said:

I won’t have posted such a video, without helmet it is not not not

eastpak2g6 said:

Aspiring MPs lawmaker breaking the law, no helmet and I very much doubt you have a motorbike licence

thebigcruz said:

This video is for educational purposes. Stop saying he isn't wearing a helmet. How would you have recognized him?

young_nana1

Nothing good comes easy ooo eiii...see the way Dumelo make wild for campaign, NDC all the way..Love from London.

Source: YEN.com.gh