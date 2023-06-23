Renowned lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata failed to get the court to backdown its decision to hear the criminal trial of Gyakye Quayson every day

The high court has, meanwhile, agreed to hear the case every day from July 4, 2023, to fastrack the process

Despite the set back, the legal team of James Quayson said the ruling was acceptable because the July 4 date will allow the deposed MP to campaign ahead of the June 27 Assin North by-ekection

The Accra High Court has thrown out Tsatsu Tsikata's attempt to stop the daily trial of a criminal case against James Gyakye Quayson, the deposed National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Assin North.

The ruling, therefore, paves the way for criminal charges including perjury, forgery and deceiving a public officer to start from July 4, 2023.

Presiding judge Justice Mary Yanzuh ruled that the arguments presented by Quayson's lawyers, led by Tsatsu Tsikata, that the daily trial of the criminal case must be reviewed on grounds that the deposed MP needed time to campaign for the June 27 by-election were not satisfactory.

Although the lawyers also provided documents showing statements made by Attorney-General Godfred Dame prejudiced the case, the judge disagreed.

"Adjournments are at the discretion of the court and not the convenience of the parties. The order of this court was clearly in line with the law. Mere refusal by the court does not constitute a denial of the right to a fair trial," the judge ruled on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Justifying her decision to keep the earlier ruling that the trial would be heard daily, the judge explained that a fair trial would be facilitated by an express hearing.

"It is in the interest of justice that trials are not unduly delayed," Justice Yanzuh added.

Quayson's legal team says the ruling was satisfactory

Despite their inability to get the court to review the application on the daily hearing a member of Quayson's legal team Baba Jamal said Justice Yanzuh's ruling is acceptable.

"We don't have any issues with day-to-day after the polls. We needed time to campaign. Even though our application has been dismissed, we are satisfied," he told the media.

High court agrees to hear Quayson's case every day until it ends

YEN.com.gh reported in an earlier story that the sacked Assin North MP was going to face the high court over criminal charges triggered by his dual citizenship status at the time he was filing to contest the legislative seat.

The high court ruled on Friday, June 16, 2023, that to fast-track the case hearing will be on a daily basis from Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

But Tsikata convinced the court to review the daily hearing decision. The court on Friday, June 23, 2023, decided that the case would be heard every day, however, it won't start on June 20 as it earlier decided but from July 4, 2023.

James Quayson was ordered by the Supreme Court to step down as MP because his election in 2020 was null and void due to his inability to meet the requirement of a person standing for that public office.

