Renowned political scientist Prof Ransford Gyampo has said it is too early to use the Assin North and Kumawu by-elections to make predictions about the 2024 general elections

He told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that while NDC seems to have an edge over NPP currently, 2024 is still a long time for the dynamics to change

The academic at the University of Ghana, Legon said both NDC and NPP have a lot of work to do before the presidential and parliamentary elections next year

Professor Ransford Gyampo has said it would be premature for anyone to use the outcomes of two recent by-elections to predict any party's electoral chances in 2024.

The renowned political scientist at the University of Ghana, Legon told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that although the opposition NDC has performed better in both the Kumawu and Assin North by-elections, it is too early to use the outcomes to predict the electoral victory of either the NDC or NPP in 2024.

Prof Ransford Gyampo (L), John Mahama lifts Gyakye Quayson's hand at an NDC event and NPP supporters at party headquarters.

Gyampo said this is especially so despite NDC's favourable scores in recent opinion polls.

"If elections are held today, NDC will win given the current economic hardship that influenced NDC’s vote appreciation in the Kumawu by-election as well as the party’s resounding victory in the Assin North by-election," he told YEN.com.gh on June 29, 2023.

Prof Gyampo, however, said it is still difficult to predict with certainty what the future would hold, in terms of the electoral fortunes, of the two major political parties.

"So many things are likely to happen before the 2024 elections. What this mean is that the two parties have a lot of work to do and none should have room for complacency,"he told YEN.com.gh.

Mahama said Assin North by-election would mirror 2024 election outcome

The admonition from Prof Gyampo follows a bold statement by NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama before the party's victory in the Assin North by-election on June 27, 2023.

James Gyakye Quayson beat NPP's Charles Opoku with over 5,000 votes to retain the seat.

During NDC's final rally in Assin North, Mahama said that the Assin North by-election would be a test of the Nana Akufo-Addo government's performance.

Mr Mahama also said the by-election would be a referendum on the performance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

But Prof Gyampo had said previously that the outcome of the Assin North by-election will impact the campaign messages of both NDC and NPP.

Fitch predicts NDC will win the 2024 elections

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that deputy trades minister Dr Stephen Amoah has said Fitch Solutions' prediction that NDC can win the 2024 elections is sound.

He, however, said the prediction does not mean that the opposition's victory in the next general election is guaranteed.

According to him, the economic challenges in Ghana that Fitch Solutions based its prediction on are not isolated to the country but a global problem.

