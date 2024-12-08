Captain Smart Sheds Tears Of Joy On Live TV As Mahama Wins 2024 Election, Video Evokes Sorrow
Ghanaian media personality Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, shed tears of joy when former President John Mahama's victory in the 2024 elections was announced.
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of GH Page showed the touching moment the Onua Maakye host struggled to hold back tears following a concession speech by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, that he had lost the elections.
Obviously taken aback by Dr. Bawumia's move, Captain Smart remarked that standing up for the truth in this country was challenging.
He commended the vice president for his decision to concede defeat, especially when the Electoral Commission had not officially released any results of the elections.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 11,000 views and 32 comments.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.