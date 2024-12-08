Ghanaian media personality Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, shed tears of joy when former President John Mahama's victory in the 2024 elections was announced.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of GH Page showed the touching moment the Onua Maakye host struggled to hold back tears following a concession speech by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, that he had lost the elections.

Captain Smart cries on TV as John Mahama wins the election Photo credit: @GH Page/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Obviously taken aback by Dr. Bawumia's move, Captain Smart remarked that standing up for the truth in this country was challenging.

He commended the vice president for his decision to concede defeat, especially when the Electoral Commission had not officially released any results of the elections.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 11,000 views and 32 comments.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh