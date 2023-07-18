NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has been captured exchanging pleasantries with former Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu

The former president visited the home of Iddrisu as part of his working visit to the Northern and Savannah regions over the weekend

The video that captures the two people heartily quells rumours that there was animosity between top NDC politicians

Former president and opposition NDC presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama has been captured in a hearty interaction with former Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu.

A video of the two interacting on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Iddrisu's house seems to debunk rumours that there was animosity between them.

The rumours were fueled by what some political pundits call a coup by the new leadership of the NDC that saw Haruna Iddrisu replaced with Cassiel Ato Forson.

Haruna Iddrisu (L) and John Dramani Mahama. Source: Facebook/@JDMahama

Source: Facebook

Mahama welcomed cheerfully by Haruna Iddrisu

On Sunday Mahama visited the Northern and Savanna Regions on a working visit.

He met with several of our chiefs and Muslim leaders.

"It has been an excellent opportunity to, once again, meet our traditional and religious leaders, discuss important issues, and strengthen our relationships," Mahama posted on Facebook.

But a video trending on social media shows that apart from the chiefs and Muslim leaders that the former president met, he also paid a special visit to Haruna Iddrisu.

Mahama was welcomed by Iddrisu's household as the video showed.

The former president was captured in the video interacting with other members of the household of MP for Tamale South before meeting him in the living room.

Mahama urges chiefs to foster peace and development

The former president disclosed that the chiefs he visited included:

Tolon Naa Major Abubakari Sulemana (Rtd.),

Kaasuliyili Naa Yakubu Bukari, Lingbun Naa Sayibu and

Nyankpala Naa Ibrahim Mahama.

"I was humbled and impressed by the hospitality and warmth," he disclosed.

Mahama said in the Facebook post that he was looking forward to working together with them to promote peace and prosperity in the Northern and Savannah regions.

