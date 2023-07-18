Nana Akufo-Addo has led Ghana to sign three pacts with Portugal as part of his three-day visit to the European country

The bilateral instruments with Portugal were signed in the areas of defence, political consultation and trade

Nana Akufo-Addo signed the bilateral deals with Portuguese president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, as part Akufo-Addo's 3-day state visit to Portugal

Nana Akufo-Addo signed bilateral pacts in the area of defence with Portugal during his three-day visit to the European country.

The bilateral instruments signed on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, were also for cooperation in the areas of political consultation and trade.

"My presence in Portugal is to reaffirm the ties of friendship that Ghana attaches to her relations with Portugal, ties which have existed since the 15th century when the Portuguese were the first recorded Europeans to visit our shores," the President Akufo-Addo posted on Facebook.

President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (L) and Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo

The bilateral talks with Portuguese president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, was part Akufo-Addo's 3-day state visit to Portugal.

Portugal agrees to give voice to Ghana interests in the EU

The president of Ghana announced during a joint press conference that Portugal has resolved to give voice to Ghana's interests within the European Union.

"We, on the other hand, will also help to facilitate the provision of a platform for enhanced economic engagement between Portugal and the member countries of ECOWAS. This should boost the trade volumes, and help bring prosperity to our peoples," Akufo-Addo said.

Akufo-Addo given keys to city of Lisbon

As part of his visit to the European country, Nana Akufo-Addo was given the keys to the city of Lisbon by the Deputy Mayor, Filipe Anacoreta Correia.

“I have come to Lisbon to advocate for increased investment and trade between our two nations," he said at the Lisbon City Council.

Akufo-Addo said Portugal's investment in Ghana will enable Ghana trade at the high end of the global value chain.

