Akufo-Addo has been honoured with the FICAC Gold Star Award at a plush event at the Jubilee House on June 30, 2023

The award by the Congress of the World Federation of Consuls is touted as the highest honour within international diplomacy circles

Akufo-Addo was given the honour in recognition of his contribution to the growth and sustenance of peace, democracy, stability, and freedoms

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

President Nana Akufo-Addo has been honoured with what has been described as the highest award in international diplomacy at an event on Tuesday, June 30, 2023, at the Jubilee House in Accra.

According to the Presidency, Akufo-Addo received the Congress of the World Federation of Consuls (FICAC) Gold Star Award at the event on Tuesday.

The president was recognised by the Federation for his contribution to the growth and sustenance of peace, democracy, stability, and freedoms and his invaluable support to the Honorary Consuls in Ghana.

Nana Akufo-Addo at the swearing of Tinubu as President of Nigeria (L) and Akufo-Addo receiving the FICAC award from its president Nikolaos K. Margaropoulos. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo.

Source: Facebook

Akufo-Addo joins an elite group of FICAC Gold Star awardees

The award is typically given to only incumbent Heads of State and has been recognised by royal decree in Belgium, according to the Presidency.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

With Tuesday's honour, Nana Akufo-Addo joins an elite and prestigious league of world leaders like who have been graced with the honour.

They include Herman Van Rompuy, then President of the European Council, Prince Albert II of Monaco, the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Slovenia, the Philippines, and Turkey.

Akufo-Addo commends FICAC

Receiving the honour, Akufo-Addo thanked FICAC for choosing Accra to host its maiden Pan-African conference.

“The work that Consuls do, in my own country, and all over the world is important. Unfortunately, it’s not everywhere where we can have a formal diplomatic presence and therefore you fill in that gap," he commended FICAC.

Ghana and Guinea-Bissau sign Agreement to strengthen trade and investment cooperation

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Akufo-Addo on May 15, 2023, started a three-day state visit to the West African state, of Guinea-Bissau.

The president of Ghana and his Bissau-Guinean counterpart Umaro Sissoco Embalo signed a trade and investment agreement aimed at intensifying cooperation between the states.

Nana Akufo-Addo was also conferred with the highest award of Guinea-Bissau, the Amilcar Cabral Medal for his stewardship.

Akufo-Addo declares plan to return to the international market to borrow

Meanwhile, in a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Akufo-Addo said not long ago that Ghana is willing to return to the international market to borrow to build the infrastructure of the country.

According to him, it is advantageous to borrow from the international market because there are "global savings".

The president made the comment when he spoke with Bloomberg TV's Jennifer Zabasajja, on the sidelines of the Qatar-Africa Economic Forum in Doha on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Akufo-Addo begs Japanese Prime Minister to help Ghana secure $3 billion IMF money

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that before Ghana received the $3 billion IMF cash, the President appealed to the Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to help.

Akufo-Addo told the Japanese PM that Japan can help Ghana a great deal because of its influence in the Paris Club.

Akufo-Addo made the appeal when Kishida and members of a delegation from Japan visited the Jubilee House on Monday, May 1, 2023.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh