A Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology student has died after being stabbed during a misunderstanding

The KNUST student had been accused of stealing a T-shirt, which led to a fight between him and a suspect

The stabbing incident took place at Kronum-Kwapra in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region

A second-year Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology student, Lambert Frimpong, has died after being stabbed multiple times during a fight over a missing T-shirt.

According to reports, the stabbing took place on the evening of Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Kronum-Kwapra in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Frimpong, who was studying politics and history in school, had been accused of stealing the shirt.

“A lady in the house narrated that a quarrel ensued, and the suspect threatened to kill him. Later, he stabbed him multiple times with a knife when the argument became heated," the assembly member for Kronum-Kwapra, Pius Acheampong, said.

He was eventually declared dead at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The Ashanti Region Police are reportedly on a manhunt for the suspect. On Sunday, they invited some members of the deceased's community to assist in the investigation.

At the time of the incident, Frimpong was preparing to return to school to write his semester exams.

