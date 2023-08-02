Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has proposed a "One Constituency, 10 Appointments Policy"

The Vice President said New Patriotic Party loyalists have been complaining about a lack of appointments for them

Bawumia said the plan is to ensure 7,000 appointees come from all of Ghana's 275 constituencies

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has made a new policy pledge, saying he will introduce a "One Constituency, 10 Appointments Policy."

Under this policy, he said all of Ghana's 275 constituencies could have representatives on various government boards and agencies.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia. Source: Facebook/@Dr.MahamuduBawumia

Source: Facebook

Speaking in the Awutu Senya East constituency on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, Bawumia said this policy will also ensure parity in appointments.

“My proposal is that one constituency, 10 appointments. Doing that will ensure that all the constituencies will have a total of 2760 appointments,” he said.

The Vice President complained that some constituencies are ignored when appointments are handed out.

He also noted that New Patriotic Party loyalists have complained that they are left out of appointments.

“So what I will do is that in governance, a president can make about 7,000 appointments, and we have 275 constituencies which we will add one more next year to make them 276, so my plan is that some of the 7,000 appointees can come from the constituencies."

The Vice President has been criticised in the past because of unfulfilled promises, as outlined by YEN.com.gh.

NPP flagbearer race

YEN.com.gh has reported that Bawumia is the leading candidate among the 10 men contesting in the NPP flagbearer race.

The other aspirants Bawumia is contesting with are Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen, Boakye Agyarko, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Francis Addai-Nimoh, Joe Ghartey, Kennedy Ohene, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, and Kwadwo Poku.

The first delegates congress to select the final five candidates will take place on August 26, 2023.

Bawumia considered frontrunner

One of Bawumia's opponents in the race, Boakye Agyarko, has described the Vice President as the establishment candidate in the race.

Agyarko also said the other aspirants would not back Bawumia in a potential run-off during the polls.

The nine other candidates are already behind a petition to centralise the upcoming delegates' congress in August.

Source: YEN.com.gh