A resurfaced video from 2007 shows Nana Akufo-Addo telling Alan Kyeremanten that he would be the next NPP president after him, recalling his predecessor's similar prediction for him

The video has gained attention as the New Patriotic Party gears up for another primary with Alan Kyeremanten, Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Hon Kennedy Agyapong as main contenders

A Twitter user refers to the old video as a prophecy, suggesting that Alan Kyerematen will be the NPP's flagbearer for the 2024 general elections, following in Nana Akufo-Addo's footsteps

An old video from 2007, showing the moment Nana Akufo-Addo told Alan Kyeremanten he would be the next NPP president after him, has surfaced.

Nana Akufo-Addo said this during his acceptance speech after winning the tightly-contested primaries as the flagbearer to represent the party.

According to Nana, his predecessor, former President John Agyekum Kufour, told him that he would succeed him as an NPP president after the 1998 primaries.

"I single out one particular person, a young man who gave me a big run for my money. The talent, the drive, and the energy are all there. All I can say to him is all my predecessor said to me many years ago. Alan, you follow me," he said.

The video has surfaced as the New Patriotic Party prepares for another primary with Alan Kyeremanten, Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Hon Kennedy Agyapong being the main contenders.

Courage Nobi, a Twitter user, referred to the old video as a prophecy from Nana, suggesting that Alan would be the winner who would represent the NPP as the flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

"As these prophetic words, Alan Kyerematen will be the next leader of the NPP. He will follow Akufo Addo," he posted on his Twitter handle @JesusPolitician.

NPP releases positions of presidential aspirants on ballot

Meanwhile, the NPP completed the balloting of all 10 presidential aspirants ahead of the party's presidential super delegates conference scheduled for August 26, 2023.

During the balloting on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong picked the number 1 position. Alan Kyerematen picked the number 2 slot.

NPP National Council dismisses petition to centralize delegates congress

In other news, the New Patriotic Party’s National Council has dismissed a petition by nine of its presidential aspirants who were pushing for the first presidential primary to be centralized.

The National Council of the party said it would stick to what was in the NPP’s constitution after a meeting on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

