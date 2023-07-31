Kennedy Agyapong has slammed Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his poor economic management skills

He said the vice president has superintended over drastic depreciation of the cedi but has been touring the country touting make-believe achievements

Both Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia are contesting the upcoming NPP flagbearer race

NPP presidential aspirant Kennedy Agyapong has slammed the vice president for always mounting platforms with empty words while the economy sinks.

YEN.com.gh has found a video in which the outspoken Assin North MP was speaking to NPP delegates and urging them to think about their pockets when listening to the "big English" of key members of the current administration.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (L) and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Source: Facebook/@Kennedy Agyapong Fanpage, @MBawumia.

Although he did not mention vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the video, he has thrown similar jabs at the vice president. Dr Bawumia is among the forerunners of the party's upcoming presidential primaries.

"You have been speaking and speaking English. E be English you go chop [are you going to feed yourself with Englsh]. Your pocket is empty, e be English you go chop," he said pointing to a delegate amid applause.

Strategists don't cause the cedi to deprecate to dangerous levels

The NPP flagbearer hopeful also slammed the vice president, touted as an Economic whizz-kid, for superintending over the unprecedented depreciation of the cedi against the dollar, a situation that has spiralled inflation to dangerous levels.

"It is only in Ghana that you can run to the IMF for economic bailout and still claim you are a strategist. When you came to power, $1 was equivalent to GH¢4. Today $1 equals GH¢12. Are you a strategist? Excuse me." he teased.

He told NPP delegates in Kintampo East Constituency when he toured the area as part of his campaign in the middle of July that he was ready to take on the Bawumia campaign if they attack his person.

