Betting Tax: NDC Youth Wing To Picket At Ministry Of Finance Over 10% Levy On Bet Winnings
- The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Wing has announced a series of protests against the 10% betting tax
- The NDC Youth Wing has said it wants to protect the money young people make from betting endeavours
- As part of the protests, the NDC Youth Wing said it will picket at the Ministry of Finance and Parliament
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Wing plans to launch a series of protests against the 10% betting tax.
The wing is concerned that this tax will disproportionately affect young Ghanaians.
In a statement, it said picketing at the finance ministry and Parliament will be one of the protest actions against the new tax.
“We intend to do the following; picket at the Ministry of Finance and occupy government offices across the country. Start and scale up nationwide conventional and unconventional lawful agitations as a measure of the resistance.”
10 per cent tax on bet wins: Code Micky lashes at government, warns content creators on Twitter may soon be taxed
“Our determination to protect the funds Young People secure through betting is unyielding,” the NDC Youth Wing said.
The implementation of a 10% Withholding Tax on the gross winnings from all Betting, Gaming, Lotto and other Games of Chance began on August 15, 2023 following the passage of the Income Tax (Amendment) (No. 2) Act, 2023 (Act 1094).
The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) explained that the new 10% withholding tax will replace the existing 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) on each stake.
John Dumelo speaks against tax on bet winnings
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that NDC politician John Dumelo appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to reconsider the move by the government to tax winnings from sports betting.
Dumelo in a post shared on Twitter, said the new move could lead to an act of resistance from the already suffering youth.
"Create jobs, you won’t create. The youth have created their own jobs too, ahhh, you want to tax their winnings. Continue. That day will come when the youth will rise against you. It will be too late."
Code Micky rants over controversial tax
Social media influencer Code Micky went on a rant because of the tax on all betting, lottery, and gaming wins.
YEN.com.gh reported on a video that went viral on TikTok where he said the move was not well thought through.
He also criticsed the government for not creating enough jobs to accommodate the teeming unemployed youth yet.
