The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Wing has announced a series of protests against the 10% betting tax

The NDC Youth Wing has said it wants to protect the money young people make from betting endeavours

As part of the protests, the NDC Youth Wing said it will picket at the Ministry of Finance and Parliament

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Wing plans to launch a series of protests against the 10% betting tax.

The wing is concerned that this tax will disproportionately affect young Ghanaians.

NDC Youth Wing plan to picket at the Ministry Of Finance. Source: Facebook/@NDCYouthWing

Source: Facebook

In a statement, it said picketing at the finance ministry and Parliament will be one of the protest actions against the new tax.

“We intend to do the following; picket at the Ministry of Finance and occupy government offices across the country. Start and scale up nationwide conventional and unconventional lawful agitations as a measure of the resistance.”

“Our determination to protect the funds Young People secure through betting is unyielding,” the NDC Youth Wing said.

The implementation of a 10% Withholding Tax on the gross winnings from all Betting, Gaming, Lotto and other Games of Chance began on August 15, 2023 following the passage of the Income Tax (Amendment) (No. 2) Act, 2023 (Act 1094).

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) explained that the new 10% withholding tax will replace the existing 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) on each stake.

John Dumelo speaks against tax on bet winnings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that NDC politician John Dumelo appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to reconsider the move by the government to tax winnings from sports betting.

Dumelo in a post shared on Twitter, said the new move could lead to an act of resistance from the already suffering youth.

"Create jobs, you won’t create. The youth have created their own jobs too, ahhh, you want to tax their winnings. Continue. That day will come when the youth will rise against you. It will be too late."

Code Micky rants over controversial tax

Social media influencer Code Micky went on a rant because of the tax on all betting, lottery, and gaming wins.

YEN.com.gh reported on a video that went viral on TikTok where he said the move was not well thought through.

He also criticsed the government for not creating enough jobs to accommodate the teeming unemployed youth yet.

Source: YEN.com.gh