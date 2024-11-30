The Electoral Commission (EC) has assured Ghanaians that the 2024 general elections will be transparent and cannot be rigged

Deputy Chairperson Dr Bossman Asare emphasised that results are determined at polling stations through public ballot counting

He said that the EC is committed to credible elections through robust measures and transparency

The Electoral Commission (EC) has assured all doubting Ghanaians that the 2024 general elections will not be rigged.

The EC’s Deputy Chairperson, Dr Bossman Asare, explained that the Commission has implemented several robust structures that will make it impossible for anybody to manipulate the system.

EC’s Deputy Chair, Dr Bossman Asare assures Ghanaians of a free and fair election come December 7. Photo credit: Getty images

He told Accra-based JoyNews that the elections are won at the polls, not at the EC Head office.

He explained further that the ballot counting at the polls is conducted transparently in the presence of the public.

He added that the polling centre's total numbers would be collated to determine the winners in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

“When we had the peace pact, she (EC Chairperson] made it very clear - we’ve always known that elections are won at the polling stations, and that has not changed.”

“Because the counting is done in the full glare of the public, whatever is counted there formed the basis,” he added.

EC clarifies ballot paper shortages

Earlier, the Electoral Commission dismissed claims that ballot paper shortages were only occurring in the Volta Region

The Deputy Commissioner, Dr Eric Asare Bossman, explained that shortages were experienced in other regions of the country.

He called on political parties to desist from falling for the attempts by unscrupulous people to cause mistrust in the electoral process.

EC to reprint ballot sheets

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Electoral Commission (EC) announced that it would reprint all ballot sheets distributed to the Volta and Ahafo Regions.

This decision was made after it was noticed that the ballot sheets distributed to the regions had incorrect serial numbers.

The EC made the announcement at an emergency meeting of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) on November 15, 2024.

The EC said the error would require reprinting the presidential and parliamentary ballot papers.

