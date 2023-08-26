PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The composition of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Super Delegates voting in the presidential primary on Saturday, August 26, 2023, has been disclosed.

The numbers show constituency chairmen of the party make up the largest group of voters followed by regional executives and then the Members of Parliament.

A lady waves NPP flag (L) and the 10 aspirants contesting to NPP flagbearer. Source: Facebook/@newpatrioticpartyghana

Source: UGC

Below is a breakdown of the Super Delegates voting in today's primaries to elect 5 flagbearer aspirants from the 10 candidates contesting:

1. All Constituency Chairmen - 275

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

2. All Regional Executives - 272

3. All NPP Members of Parliament - 137

4. Regional Representatives to the National Council - 60

5. Council of Elders - 30

6. Founding Members / Fathers - 123

7. Reps from the Women’s Wing - 3

8. Rep from the Youth Wing - 3

9. Reps from the Nasara Wing - 3

10. Three (3) reps from each of the 25 international branches - 75

11. All National Officers - 16

12. All Former National Officers

13. The President - 1

14. Former Presidents - 1

After the best five have been elected, the party will hold a final election on November 4, 2023, to elect one flagbearer to lead the party in the 2024 elections.

Elections will take place in all 16 regions

The elections on August 26, 2023, will take place at all 16 regional capitals of the country and the Party Headquarters, Asylum Down. That is there are a total of 17 voting centres in all.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana will conduct the polls with assistance from the Presidential Elections Committee and the Ghana Police Service.

Voting centres across regions

The voting centres in each regional capital are as follows:

Ashanti - KNUST, Kumasi Ahafo - Pastoral Centre, Goaso Bono - Pastoral Centre, Sunyani Bono East - Ameyaw-Akumfi Social Centre, Techiman Central - Pempamsie Hotel, Cape Coast Eastern - Eastern Premier, K’dua Greater Accra - Accra Senior High School Northern Region - Radach Hotel, Tamale North East - Nelerigu Secondary School Savannah - Damango Youth Centre Upper East - Ganas Hotel, Bolgatanga Upper West - Upland Hotel, Wa Oti - Dambai College of Education Volta - Pastoral Centre, Ho Western - Regional Library, Takoradi Western North - Villa Boakye Hotel, Sefwi-Wiawso

Pollster warns Bawumia camp against underestimating Alan Kyerematen

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh Head of Polls at Global InfoAnalytics Mussa Dankwah has predicted a Mahamudu Bawumia victory in the August 26 primary.

However, Dankwah said the gap between Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen will not be as big as some have predicted.

The pollster gave his prediction for the top five in the primary during an interview with YEN.com.gh.

Chairman Wontumi leads group to cover campaign costs for Bawumia in Ashanti Region

Also, leading NPP politicians in the Ashanti Region have decided to fund Vice President Mahamaudu Bawumia’s campaign in the region.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, said this was a show of gratitude for developmental projects.

Boasiako said the group of financiers comprised Members of Parliament and traditional rulers based in the Ashanti Region.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh