With NPP delegates set to go to the polls to select a new Presidential candidate on August 26, YEN.com.gh looks at the endorsements Vice President Bawumia has gotten from leading members of the governing party as the election cycle heats up.

President Akufo-Addo and former President Kufuor may have denied making endorsements in the packed New Patriotic Party parliamentary race, but a number of prominent members of the governing party are queuing up to offer their support to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Bawumia has been described as the establishment candidate in the race.

Bawumia has already been described as the establishment candidate by one of his nine competitors.

This is reflected in the calibre of NPP members who have formally declared support for him ahead of the first round of polls on August 26.

The Head of Polls at Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, noted that endorsements from key candidates could swing an election with a significant number of undecided voters.

While he does not have clear data on the impact of endorsement on small elections like primaries, he explained to YEN.com.gh that the numbers show there are a lot of NPP delegates unsure of whom to vote for.

"Sometimes when they are undecided, they are looking for a push. Some don't know what do or who to vote for and endorsments by key figures can help them to take decision as tho where they should vote."

Ahead of the polls, here are five of the biggest endorsements Bawumia has got so far, which could potentially secure victory for him.

1. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Leader and one of Ghana's longest-serving legislators was among the NPP members who endorsed Bawumia's nomination forms for the NPP flagbearer race.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has justified his support for the Vice President by saying it was what the majority of NPP members want. He also described Bawumia as the candidate with the best chance to win the 2024 polls

"I am a leader, and so I go with what most people say. If most of the people in my party are saying Dr Bawumia, I have to align with them,” Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said.

2. Joseph Osei-Owusu

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Joseph Osei-Owusu

According to the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, about 118 MPs, including himself, are in favour of a Bawumia ticket.

Osei-Owusu also admitted that he favoured Bawumia because of the support he has got for his constituency of Bekwai from the aspirant.

"Since I became an MP, Dr. Bawumia has kept faith with the constituency by honouring every single invitation to come and assist with programs and activities within my constituency."

3. Frank Annoh Dompreh

Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh Dompreh

The Majority Chief Whip in Parliament Frank Annoh-Dompreh held that Bawumia was NPP's best option to win a third successive term in power.

Annoh-Dompreh has also said 80% of NPP MPs are in favour of a Bawumia presidential bid.

In addition, he believes Bawumia will also prove that the NPP is open to non-akan ethnic groups.

"He is a respected Muslim who cuts across; he is accepted by the Christian community largely; and he is someone who appeals to the so-called minority tribes who," Annoh-Dompreh said.

4. Mavis Hawah-Koomson

Fisheries minister Mavis Hawah-Koomson

Fisheries Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson is one of the more prominent women appointees in the current government and she described Bawumia as "the only person who can change this country."

She said it was for this reason that the majority of NPP MPs were backing Bawumia to become the NPP flagbearer.

5. Dan Botwe

Okere MP Dan Botwe

Botwe, a former General Secretary of the NPP and current Okere MP, urged the rank and file of the NPP to back Bawumia for the flagbearership.

He also believes that Bawumia is the NPP's best bet to win the 2024 general election when compared to the nine other aspirants in the race.

"Based on my knowledge of the Party and judging from what is happening, I want to say and ask all of you to go and vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia," Botwe said.

