The National Democratic Congress believes it has won the 2024 elections after collating results internally

Actor-turned-politician Prince David Osei has challenged the provisional results flying online

His post has hiked up the hope of NPP supporters as electorates await official results from the Electoral Commission

Ghanaian actor turned-politician Prince David Osei has shared his thoughts about the provisional results of the 2024 general elections on social media.

The National Democratic Congress claims it is in pole position to win the elections after collating the results online.

Prince David Osei pushes the hopes of NPP supporters challenging NDC's provisional win. Source: PrinceDavidOsei

Source: Twitter

The Electoral Commission has yet to declare the official results despite the bolt of excitement from some NDC loyalists who believe Mahama will become the next president.

According to Prince David Osei, a lot is still yet to unfold. Therefore, it was too early to call a victory for a particular side.

On Instagram, the actor and staunch supporter of the NPP said,

"NPP supporters, there is no need to panic; be calm. Results are now coming in gradually too early to call. Be calm #1. There's going to be a showdown once Kumasi starts dropping, I believe."

Malin Basintale charges NDC supporters

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress' deputy communication officer, Malik Basintale, had weighed in on the frenzy surrounding NDC's provision win.

The young politician claimed that the NDC was winning the elections. He urged the party's supporters to move to collation centres to defend the party's much-anticipated victory.

Source: YEN.com.gh