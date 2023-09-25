A former NPP flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kyerematen, will address the press on the afternoon of September 25, 2023

Kyerematen announced the press conference would come off at 2 pm in a post on his Facebook page

Kyerematen dropped out of the NPP flagbearer race amid complaints about the fairness of the process

The one-time New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kyerematen, is set to hold a press conference on Monday, September 25, 2023.

The former trades minister announced on his Facebook page that the press conference will be at 2 pm.

Alan Kyerematen speaks to reporters (R). Source: Facebook/@Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen

While the theme of the remains unknown, some observers believe Kyerematen will announce his political future.

Kyerematen dropped out of the NPP flagbearer race, citing a lack of fairness during the NPP Super Delegates Congress.

One of his polling agents was assaulted during the electoral process.

The National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim, has indicated that Kyerematen does not intend to abandon the party.

Ntim said a visit to Kyerematen after he dropped out of the NPP flagbearer race was cordial.

“One would have thought that given the reasons he gave for boycotting the Flagbearership election, he would have been angry. But from the discussion I had with him, there was nothing to suggest that he was bottling up anger,” he said.

Kyerematen's performance at Special Delegates Congress

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia won the August 26 Super Delegates Congress by a landslide, with 629 votes.

Most polls had tipped the Vice President to win comprehensively.

Bawumia was followed by Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong with 132 votes.

Kyerematen came third with 95 votes, underperforming according to projections.

NPP rejects Alan's claims of unfair electoral process

Meanwhile, the NPP refuted claims of an unfair election process during the August 26 Super Delegates Congress.

The governing party said it did not favour any aspirant in the flagbearer race as alleged by Kyeremanten.

The NPP also noted that it was unhappy about Kyeremanten’s withdrawal from the NPP flagbearer race.

