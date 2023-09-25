Kwame Obeng Asare, aka A Plus, has announced his intent to contest the Gomoa Central parliamentary seat

A Plus also said he will be contesting that parliamentary seat as an independent candidate

The former musician added that he expects to be the only independent candidate in Parliament after the next election.

Kwame Obeng Asare, aka A Plus, plans to contest the Gomoa Central Parliamentary seat in the 2024 election.

According to his interaction with the media, A Plus will not be aligned with any political party in his bid to enter parliament.

He believes he has done enough for the residents in the Central Region constituency to win the election.

"Come 2024, am not contesting NDC or NPP. I will unseat the MP in this area. Anyone who competes with me, I will defeat the person. I am very confident that I am going to win this seat," he said.

"It is very likely that in 2025 I will be the only independent candidate in Ghana's parliament and that is what I want to do,” he said.

A Plus is so confident in his chances that he warned all possible contestants from the NDC and the NPP to allow him to run for the seat unopposed.

Naana Eyiah Quansah currently holds the seat on the ticket of the NPP.

