President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, have voted in the ongoing Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The first couple voted in Nana Addo’s hometown of Kyebi in the Eastern Region. Samuel Atta Akyea, the Member of Parliament for the Akim Abuakwa South constituency, accompanied him.

After going through the electoral process, President Akufo-Addo addressed the press. He described the process as excellent and encouraged everyone to vote.

"The process was excellent—very smooth, very excellent. Reports coming in from across the country show that the election is going very well and is being done peacefully. Ghanaians are showing their commitment to democratic outcomes, and we have to be thankful for that."

"Please go out and vote. Each vote counts, your voice matters," he encouraged.

Netizens react to Nana Addo voting

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video showing Nana Akufo-Addo casting his ballot. Read them below:

@Bra_Quophi12 said:

"It's possible."

@KingPow17 wrote:

"He's voting for a reset."

@kwekuBaako8 wrote:

"You guys meet the president ah you go make he noor what really dey happen then nkwaisaa question then things he hear ah in big head no inside go sweet am sccn mo maaamenom paa mmoa."

John Mahama cries at father's graveside

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that NDC flagbearer John Mahama went to his father's graveside in their family house at Bole before casting his vote.

The presidential hopeful explained that culture demands that one call one's ancestors for help when they engage in an arduous task, so he visited his dad's grave for his blessings.

Emmanuel Adama Mahama was an MP and a Minister of State.

