The NPP Ashanti Regional chairman has weighed in on Ghana's 2024 general elections held on December 7

The politician and businessman believes the Electoral Commission will announce the New Patriotic Party as the winner

His remarks come after the provisional results favouring the National Democratic Congress surfaced online

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has addressed NPP supporters on his radio station, Wontumi FM.

His address comes several hours after voting for the 2024 general elections was closed with the official announcement from the Electoral Commission to be made.

Chairman Wontumi calls victory for the NPP.

Source: Twitter

It also comes on the heels of the National Democratic Congress publishing its provisional results after internal collation.

While NDC believes it has taken a commanding lead, Chairman Wontumi says victory will be theirs in due time.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the politician sensitised NPP supporters about the robust mechanism for the processing of election results.

He used the opportunity to call for calm among NPP supporters who had lost hope following Mahama's post subtle declaring himself as the winner of the elections.

Malik Basintale charges NDC supporters

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Malik Basintale, the NDC's deputy communication officer, had weighed in on the aftermath of Ghana's 2024 general elections.

Malik assured NDC loyalists that the party was winning this year's elections. The deputy communication officer also rallied the party's supporters to remain vigilant and storm the collation centres to defend their much-anticipated win.

Source: YEN.com.gh