A National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate aspirant in Gomoa Central has been rejected by the party because he filed his forms four minutes late.

The aspirant, Ekow Felix Nkrumah was rejected when he visited the Central Regional NDC Secretariat on Friday, October 13, 2023, to be vetted.

Nkrumah expressed his disappointment to the media, saying he could do nothing.

He attributed the delay to a technical error at the bank when he was paying filing fees.

Nkrumah sent a campaign member to deliver his documentation to the party office.

“However, he got to the party office at 5:04 pm instead of 5 pm, resulting in the vetting committee withdrawing me from contesting the race".

He however begged the NDC to consider his service to party and allow him to contest.

"Even if I am going to file my nomination and I was four minutes late, at least, they should consider my hard work in the party and give me a chance to contest the primaries," he begged.

