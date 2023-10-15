Four of Kennedy Agyapong’s daughters have urged Ghanaians to support their father’s presidential bid

The women were seen urging Ghanaians to support and vote for Agyapong in a video posted online

Kennedy Agyaong is one of the four aspirants contesting to be the New Patriotic Party Presidential candidate

Four daughters of Kennedy Agyapong, flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have urged Ghanaians to support their father's presidential bid.

They declared "no Ken, no vote" in an online video.

Kennedy Agyapong's Daughters rallied support in a video posted online.

Source: Twitter

They also try to argue why their father would make a good president for Ghana, saying he has nurtured them well.

"Aside from the fact that he is a great father, he has done a great job raising us, so if he could raise a family, a village of his own, imagine what he can do for Ghana."

Ken Agyapong accuses Bawumia of attempting to bribe him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Agyapong alleged on Saturday, September 30, that he had been offered a bribe by the Bawumia campaign to be its running mate.

However, in a sharp rebuttal, the Bawumia campaign denied the claim as false and one of the unwarranted attacks on the Vice President's presidential ambitions.

Kennedy Agyapong made the allegations when he spoke to thousands of his supporters at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi. Bawumia's office denied these allegations.

Agya Koo releases campaign song for Kennedy Agyapong

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that actor and comedian Agya Koo has released a campaign song to promote Agyapong's presidential ambitions.

The song "Onoaa", Twi for "He is the One", was released on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Kennedy Agyapong campaign has not officially confirmed the tune as its campaign song.

Agyapong outlines corruption plan

YEN.com.gh reported that Agyapong has outlined another part of his anti-corruption plan.

Agyapong said officials who have stolen state money will be given six months to return the funds.

The flagbearer aspirant said this was an approach he was learning from former Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari.

