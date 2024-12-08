Henry Quartey, the incumbent Ayawaso Central MP, has been defeated by Abdul Rauf Tongym Tubazu of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

According to provisional results, Quartey of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) received 23,345 votes.

Graphic Online reported that Tubazu garnered 29,755 votes to secure his win over the two-time MP.

Charles Kwame Adams of the National Democratic Party (NDP) received a total of 163 votes. Among the 53,550 votes cast, 287 ballots were deemed invalid.

Quartey had courted controversy ahead of the polls after the interior ministry, which he heads, closed Ghana's land borders until December 8.

This result leans into the trend of flipped seats in the 2024 election.

For example, in Mpohor, Henry Godfred Bentil of the NDC defeated the incumbent MP, John Kobina Abbam Aboah Sanie.

In Sekondi, Blay Nyameke Armah of the NDC defeated incumbent Andrew Egyapa Mercer.

Dakoa Newman, the MP for Okaikwei South, also lost her seat, joining the ranks of prominent NPP casualties.

KT Hammond loses Adansi Asokwa seat

YEN.com.gh reported that Kobina Tahir Hammond, the Adansi Asokwa MP in the Ashanti Region, also lost the 2024 election.

The long-serving MP lost to the NDC's Godwin Animli Dorgbadzi-Dorani.

A video of electorates reacting to his fall has surfaced on social media, sparking a frenzy online.

