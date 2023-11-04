Welcome to this live update on the New Patriotic Party's crucial presidential primary which started a while ago across the country today Saturday, November 4, 2024.

The four contenders vying for the NPP's presidential ticket are Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong; former Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former MP for Mampong Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Voting started early and the process has been smooth so far. However, voting has been postponed in the Sunyani East constituency following an injunction secured against the process.

A total of 208,342 delegates are expected to cast their ballot across various constituencies in the country to elect one out of the four aspirants.

The delegates include:

398 MPs/MMDCEs, 28 Ministers/Deputy Ministers, 50 Foundation Members, 61 National Council members, 30 Patrons & Council of Elders, 272 Regional Officers, and 4,675 Constituency Officers.

The rest are 1,375 Constituency Patrons, 1,375 Constituency Council of Elders, 6,272 Electoral Area Coordinators, 193,110 Polling Station Executives, 405 Overseas Branches, and 291 members of TESCON.

The NPP Presidential Election Committee has disclosed that the poll will start at 7:00 am and close at 2:00 pm at each centre, adding that each contestant will have two accredited agents but one polling agent at each polling station will represent a contestant at all times.

Follow the minute-by-minute update of events here.