Live Updates: Over 200,000 Delegates Vote In NPP Presidential Primaries To Elect 2024 Flagbearer
Welcome to this live update on the New Patriotic Party's crucial presidential primary which started a while ago across the country today Saturday, November 4, 2024.
The four contenders vying for the NPP's presidential ticket are Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong; former Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former MP for Mampong Francis Addai-Nimoh.
Voting started early and the process has been smooth so far. However, voting has been postponed in the Sunyani East constituency following an injunction secured against the process.
A total of 208,342 delegates are expected to cast their ballot across various constituencies in the country to elect one out of the four aspirants.
The delegates include:
398 MPs/MMDCEs, 28 Ministers/Deputy Ministers, 50 Foundation Members, 61 National Council members, 30 Patrons & Council of Elders, 272 Regional Officers, and 4,675 Constituency Officers.
The rest are 1,375 Constituency Patrons, 1,375 Constituency Council of Elders, 6,272 Electoral Area Coordinators, 193,110 Polling Station Executives, 405 Overseas Branches, and 291 members of TESCON.
The NPP Presidential Election Committee has disclosed that the poll will start at 7:00 am and close at 2:00 pm at each centre, adding that each contestant will have two accredited agents but one polling agent at each polling station will represent a contestant at all times.
Follow the minute-by-minute update of events here.
I will beat Mahama hands down if I win - Kennedy Agyapong boasts
Kennedy Agyapong has told reporters that he will beat NDC's John Dramani Mahama in 2024 if he is elected as the party's flagbearer.
He made the comments while inspecting some voting centres where the primaries are taking place.
"If it is Ken Agyapong, I will be Mahama hands down. No doubt about it...what Ghanaians are expecting is a bold and honest leader," he said.
Kennedy Agyapong also expressed satisfaction with the election process at the polling centres he visited.
Police deployed to NPP head office
Police officials have been dispatched to the NPP headquarters to oversee the presidential primaries.
Photos trending online show scores of security personnel in neat uniforms at the party's head office to ensure smooth polls.
Police released a statement earlier to assure the public that adequate personnel have been dispatched to voting centres across the country to ensure the elections are successful.