Police have been dispatched to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) headquarters to oversee the party's presidential primaries, which are taking place on Saturday (today), November 4

Four candidates are contending for the role of flagbearer in the 2024 general election, including Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

The first photo of security personnel at the party's head office to ensure smooth polls has emerged

More than 200,000 delegates have begun voting across 17 blocs comprising the 16 regions of Ghana and the NPP party headquarters, where the national officers will vote.

Police deployed to head office as voting in NPP presidential primaries begins. Photo credit: @GHANANEWSAGENCY.

Source: Facebook

Four aspirants are contesting in the NPP presidential race to lead the party to retain power in the 2024 general election.

Ghanaian lawmaker Kennedy Agyapong and Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have been tipped to win the flagbearership contest against Addai Nimoh and Dr Afriyie Akoto.

YEN.com.gh has sighted the first photo of police at the party head office to ensure a peaceful election.

Watch the video of the heavy security presence at Assin Dompim, Kennedy Agyapong's hometown, below:

Alan Kyerematen withdraws from NPP flagbearer race

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that former trades minister Alan Kyerematen announced his withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party flagbearer race.

Kyerematen cited concerns with the fairness of the electoral process in a statement announcing his decision to stand as an independent candidate.

The NPP founding member said the incidents of violence recorded during the flagbearer race, for instance, were despicable.

Ken Agyapong accuses Bawumia of attempting to bribe him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong alleged on Saturday, September 30, that he had been offered a bribe by the Bawumia campaign to be its running mate.

However, in a sharp rebuttal, the Bawumia campaign denied the claim as false and one of the unwarranted attacks on the Vice President's presidential ambitions.

Kennedy Agyapong made the allegations when he spoke to thousands of his supporters at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi. Bawumia's office denied these allegations.

Source: YEN.com.gh