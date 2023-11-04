Police at a polling centre in Kasoa in the Central Region have arrested one person for breaching voting regulations in the ongoing NPP presidential primaries.

The unnamed man was arrested for secretly taking a photo of his ballot after voting.

In a video posted on Facebook by Metro TV, the man is captured in a handcuff as police interrogate him.

The unidentified man was arrested after taking a photo of his ballot when he finished voting. Source: Facebook/@MetroTVGhana

Source: Facebook

The original caption on the Metro TV video read:

"NPP Presidential Primaries: One person has been arrested by the police at Kasoa for flouting electoral regulations; he took a snap of the vote he casted."

Before the polls on Saturday, November 4, the NPP warned its delegates against taking pictures of their ballots after voting.

During the Super Delegates Congress, NPP Regional Organiser for Oti Region, Felix Ade said as part of the party’s commitment to adhering to guidelines set forth by the Police Regional Commander, no delegate is allowed to take photos of their ballots.

“We’re going strictly by the guidelines and the most important things for the success of this election. We’re going to insist on a crucial concern that no one is allowed to take pictures of their votes cast," he said at the time.

He also disclosed that rigorous measures would be in place to prevent any attempts to capture votes or use recording devices.

First photo emerges as Kennedy Agyapong casts his ballot

Meanwhile, in a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, one of the leading NPP flagbearer aspirants, has successfully cast his vote in the ongoing NPP presidential poll.

More than 200,000 delegates have begun voting to elect a leader to aid the party in retaining power in the 2024 nationwide election.

The first photo of the Ghanaian lawmaker addressing the press after casting his ballot has been circulating on the internet.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh