The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has released a breakdown of the electoral roll for its presidential primary

203,439 delegates will be voting in 17 blocs comprising the 16 regions of Ghana and the NPP party headquarters

The Sunyani East constituency in the Bono Region is not participating in the polls because of legal action over the electoral roll

The Greater Accra Region is presenting the most delegates in the New Patriotic Party Presidential Primaries.

The region with the capital city has 39,134 delegates who will be voting to choose the flagbearer, according to figures from the NPP.

203,439 NPP delegates will be voting in 17 blocs. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This is followed by the NPP stronghold, Ashanti Region, with 34,987 delegates.

The Eastern and Central regions follow in third and fourth with 21,233 and 18,127 delegates, respectively.

The region with the least delegates is the Oti Region, with 3,490 delegates.

In total, 203,439 delegates will be voting in 17 blocs comprising the 16 regions of Ghana and the NPP party headquarters.

Total number of delegates released by the NPP. Source: UGC/New Patriotic Party

Source: UGC

The electoral college comprises Members of Parliament, local government heads, ministers, founding NPP members, the party's National Council, its council of elders, all levels of executives, and the students' wing.

The delegates are choosing between Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and former legislator Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The Sunyani East constituency in the Bono Region is not participating in the polls because of legal action over the electoral roll.

The legal battle can be traced back to May 2022, when the High Court in Sunyani ordered the NPP in the Sunyani East to set aside an album that was used in the constituency elections.

Bawumia wins vote in NPP-USA voting

Bawumia entered the day with a lead in the NPP presidential primaries after winning the NPP-USA polls.

YEN.com.gh reported that he polled over 77% of the total ballots cast, beating his closest contender, Agyapong, who polled 22% of the total votes.

The election results were disclosed in a press statement released by NPP-USA following the primaries on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Polls have generally projected victory for Bawumia in the flagbearer race.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh