Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, one of the leading NPP flagbearer aspirants, has successfully cast his vote in the ongoing NPP presidential poll

More than 200,000 delegates have begun voting to elect a leader to aid the party in retaining power in the 2024 nationwide election

The first photo of the Ghanaian lawmaker addressing the press after casting his ballot has hit the internet

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has cast his vote in the party's ongoing presidential poll across 17 blocs nationwide and the head office.

The Assin Central legislator is one of the leading candidates tipped to win the election. His fiercest contender is Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Kennedy Agyapong casts his ballot in ongoing NPP presidential primaries. Photo credit: @GHANANEWSAGENCY.

Source: Twitter

The prominent NPP leaders are contesting Addai Nimoh and Dr Afriyie Akoto to lead the party in the 2024 general election.

Kenedy Ohene Agyapong urged peace as he called on the delegates not to destabilise the smooth process with unnecessary conflicts. The lawmaker, who voted at the Pentecost Centre at Assin Fosu in Ghana's Central Region, reportedly said he would accept the poll's outcome.

See a photo of Ken Agyapong at the voting centre below:

NPP presidential primaries: Police deployed to head office as voting begins

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that police have been deployed to the head office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to supervise the organisation's presidential polls underway on Saturday (today), November 4.

More than 200,000 delegates have begun voting across 17 blocs comprising the 16 regions of Ghana and the NPP party headquarters, where the national officers will vote.

Four aspirants are contesting in the ongoing NPP presidential race to lead the party to retain power in the 2024 general election.

Ken Agyapong accuses Bawumia of attempting to bribe him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong alleged on Saturday, September 30, that he had been offered a bribe by the Bawumia campaign to be its running mate.

However, in a sharp rebuttal, the Bawumia campaign denied the claim as false and one of the unwarranted attacks on the Vice President's presidential ambitions.

Kennedy Agyapong made the allegations when he spoke to thousands of his supporters at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi. Bawumia's office denied these allegations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh