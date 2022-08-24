The son of former Tamale Central MP, Inusah Fuseini, is facing a 50-year jail term for his role in romance fraud and money laundering

The former MP has reacted to the charges saying his son is innocent of all charges since he was deceived into the scam

Evidence revealed that the son of Inusah Fuseini was part of a conspiracy that targeted victims using false identities

The son of the former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, is facing a jail term for his role in a romance fraud and money laundering syndicate operating from their United States of America base.

According to the former MP, his innocent son was caught up in the web of crime after some friends used his document to perpetuate the crime.

Abdul Inusah and father, Inusah Fuseini /Image Credit: Inusah Fuseini Abdul-hamid

He also added that the incident has left the family devastated and “terribly disappointed.”

“As a father, my son told me that one of his colleague students wanted a car, and he has documents that allows him to auction vehicle and it turns out the colleague student was involved in a romance fraud,” the former legislator told Accra-based Asaaseradio.com.

Abdul Inusah, the son of the former MP, is expected to be sentenced on November 21, 2022.

A statement issued by the United States Department of Justice said the 31-year-old Inusah faces a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison for his involvement in the defrauding scheme based in Huntington.

The syndicate is said to have defrauded various gullible individuals in several states across the United States of America through the use of false online identities.

The guilty verdict arrived at by a federal jury detailed Inusah’s charges relating to the receipt of stolen money and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The jury also added that the two counts of wire fraud involved a pair of $2,000 Zelle wire transfers from the proceeds of a scam using a fake identity in January 2019.

Source: YEN.com.gh