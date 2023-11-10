Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has criticised the government's handling of the Domestic Debt Exchange Program (DDEP), likening it to autocratic practices

Justice Akuffo also accused the government of failing to appreciate the importance of transparency and adherence to agreements

She told Starr News recently that the current regime reminded her of past authoritarian military regimes in Ghana

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has sharply criticised the Nana Akufo-Addo government's handling of the Domestic Debt Exchange Program (DDEP).

She has drawn parallels between the announced changes to the DDEP and the autocratic practices of military regimes.

During an interview with Starr FM on Thursday, November 9, Justice Akuffo expressed her concerns, stating that making alterations without proper understanding or consent was reminiscent of past authoritarian actions and should not be tolerated in the Fourth Republic.

Nana Akufo-Addo and Justice Sophia Akuffo. Source: Facebook/@utvghana

Source: Facebook

She highlighted the need for transparency and adherence to established agreements, stating the following according to a Joy News report:

"You contracted me, that in return for buying your bonds, these are what I am expecting. Now you want to change my expectations for whatever reasons, and you don’t do that by decree. It was more like the days where you wake up in the morning and by decree, something has happened in Ghana."

Justice Akuffo went on to underscore her resistance to such changes, stating:

"I don’t want any new arrangement with [government]. If I had to do the picketing again, I would. I don’t care what I did, did I do anything wrong?"

Expressing her dismay at pensioners picketing over the DDEP brouhaha, she noted:

"I was upset that retired persons will reach such a sorry state".

This is not the first time the retired former Chief Justice has taken on the government. In February, she joined tens of pensioner bondholders who have picketed at the finance ministry to demand their exclusion from the controversial DDEP.

Gabby slams former Justice Akuffo for joining protests against DDEP

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that Gabby Otchere-Darko expressed disappointment in the decision by the former Chief Justice to join protests by pensioner bondholders.

The NPP stalwart said the retired legal luminary did not understand the issues before joining the protesters who were demanding the exclusion of their investments from the debt exchange.

According to Otchere-Darko, the finance ministry or government was not forcing any individual bondholder to join the programme.

