Ghana Police Service, in a press statement, debunked media reports of a voting exercise happening at the NPP office in Abeka

The Ghana Police Service said that the NPP party office was not a polling station and that no voting had been done there

They also urged the public to disregard the claim and work with the security agencies to avoid misinformation and disinformation

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Ghana Police Service debunked media reports of an ongoing voting exercise at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) office in Abeka, Accra, on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Ghana Police Service debunks media reports of voting at the NPP office in Abeka. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Earlier, videos emerged of some individuals clashing at the Abeka NPP party office premises in the Okaikwei Central constituency.

Reports indicated that the tensions arose after individuals, alleged to be National Democratic Congress members, accused the executives of the ruling party in the constituency of conducting unauthorised polling activities on their premises.

In a press statement, the Ghana Police Service described the allegations of an election being conducted at the NPP party office as false after swiftly investigating the matter.

The Ghana Police Service also urged the public to disregard the claim and work with the security agencies to avoid disinformation and misinformation.

Below is the press statement from the Ghana Police Service:

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang votes at KEEA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang voted at an empty polling station at the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem Municipality.

The NDC running mate encouraged voters to visit the various polling centres and cast their ballots in record numbers.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang shared that she was satisfied with the voting process.

Source: YEN.com.gh