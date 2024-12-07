Global site navigation

Ghana Police Service Debunks Media Reports Of Voting At NPP Office In Abeka
Politics

Ghana Police Service Debunks Media Reports Of Voting At NPP Office In Abeka

by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • Ghana Police Service, in a press statement, debunked media reports of a voting exercise happening at the NPP office in Abeka
  • The Ghana Police Service said that the NPP party office was not a polling station and that no voting had been done there
  • They also urged the public to disregard the claim and work with the security agencies to avoid misinformation and disinformation

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Ghana Police Service debunked media reports of an ongoing voting exercise at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) office in Abeka, Accra, on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Ghana Police Service, NPP, NPP Office, Abeka, Okaikwei Central constituency, Media reports
Ghana Police Service debunks media reports of voting at the NPP office in Abeka. Photo source: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Earlier, videos emerged of some individuals clashing at the Abeka NPP party office premises in the Okaikwei Central constituency.

Reports indicated that the tensions arose after individuals, alleged to be National Democratic Congress members, accused the executives of the ruling party in the constituency of conducting unauthorised polling activities on their premises.

Read also

Goodluck Jonathan visits Ayawaso West Wuogun constituency, hopeful that peace prevail in Ghana elections

In a press statement, the Ghana Police Service described the allegations of an election being conducted at the NPP party office as false after swiftly investigating the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Ghana Police Service also urged the public to disregard the claim and work with the security agencies to avoid disinformation and misinformation.

Below is the press statement from the Ghana Police Service:

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang votes at KEEA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang voted at an empty polling station at the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem Municipality.

The NDC running mate encouraged voters to visit the various polling centres and cast their ballots in record numbers.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang shared that she was satisfied with the voting process.

PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has 3 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot: