The Majority Members of Parliament staged a walkout in Parliament during processes to approve the 2024 budget

The Majority MPs walked out after Minority MPs challenged the 2024 budget being approved by a majority voice vote

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, called for a head count after the protest by the Minority MPs

Majority MPs staged a walkout in Parliament during processes to approve the 2024 budget on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

After the debate on the budget was concluded, the Speaker of Parliament put the question for it to be approved or rejected through a voice vote.

Majority MPs were upset with the Speaker.

Source: Getty Images

The Minority MPs challenged the ruling by the Speaker that the 2024 budget had been approved by a majority voice vote and called for a head count.

The Majority MPs were upset with this decision and walked out of the House.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, presented the 2024 budget policy document in Parliament on November 15, 2023.

Minority calls 2024 budget empty

The Minority in Parliament described the 2024 budget statement as empty and insensitive to Ghanaians.

Cassiel Ato Forson, the minority leader, said the budget was a sign that the New Patriotic Party was leaving power.

The absence of Vice President Bawumia and the Bank of Ghana governor, Ernest Addison, from the budget reading was also questioned.

Ghana facing uphill task in meeting IMF conditions

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana missed the timeline set in the IMF programme to get the second tranche of the $3 billion bailout package.

Bright Simons of IMANI Ghana earlier disclosed that the government struggled to convince the IMF to sign off on the $600 million.

His comments follow the response by Ernest Addison, the Bank of Ghana governor, who described MPs taking part in the OccupyBoG protests as hooligans.

Source: YEN.com.gh