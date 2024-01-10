The CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has been arrested for vote-buying

Nkansah was reported to the Special Prosecutor by his contestant in the Asante Akim Central NPP primaries

The NPP is set to conduct the parliamentary primaries for constituencies with sitting MPs on January 27

The CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has been arrested by the Special Prosecutor for alleged vote buying.

He was said to have allegedly distributed money to delegates ahead of the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary primaries.

The NPP’s Asante Akim Central secretary, Felix Amakye, said the alleged vote buying was reported by Nkansah’s rival for the Asante Akim Central parliamentary seat, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi.

Following the report, Nkansah was taken into custody to assist in ongoing investigations.

The NPP is set to conduct the parliamentary primaries for constituencies with sitting MPs on January 27.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor earlier declared multiple persons wanted for corruption and corruption-related offences after the first round of NPP primaries last year.

The persons declared wanted are said to have engaged in vote-buying during a public election.

Mark Okraku-Mantey loses the Ayensuano NPP parliamentary primary

Last year, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, failed in his bid to enter parliament.

Mark Okraku-Mantey lost the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primary in Ayensuano.

The deputy minister lost the primary to Ida Adwoa Asiedu, a businesswoman and second-time aspirant.

Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira NPP primary cancelled

The Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira NPP primary was cancelled over a disagreement.

The Western Regional NPP Secretary, Okatekyire Afrifa Amankwah, said the polls had been postponed indefinitely.

The voting was scheduled at Gwira-Bamiako, but the Municipal Security Council advised that the election should be held at a neutral centre.

