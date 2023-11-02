Retired Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan has revealed details of his discussion with his ex-wife, Gifty

It follows the High Court ruling that granted his 2018 petition to end his 2013 marriage with his now ex-significant other

The former Black Stars captain spoke to Asempa FM, where he mentioned that he cautioned his wife about false narratives surrounding the annulment

The retired football star turned business founder indicated that the conversation between himself and his ex-partner was prompted by attempts to distort the public's perception of the case's outcome.

Asamoah Gyan sets records straight

Speaking on Asempa FM on November 1, 2023, Gyan emphasised the importance of maintaining privacy over their marital issues.

"I informed Gifty that I would come out and defend myself because of what was happening. I spoke with her and informed her I had remained silent on the matter and had allowed several false stories about me to circulate," he said, Ghanaweb reported.

Gyan did not accuse his ex-wife of leaking the verdict to the media but cautioned the people close to her. "I'm talking today because I have already warned her.''

The verdict by the Accra High Court effectively ended the five-year divorce battle between the former Ghana international and Gifty. The marriage, which had been contracted in 2013, was annulled by the court.

Asamoah Gyan reveals he has no regrets about marrying his ex-wife

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars captain and businessman Asamoah Gyan has said he has no regrets about marrying his now-estranged wife, Gifty Gyan.

On Tuesday, October 31, reports indicated that the Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court granted Gyan's 2018 petition to annul his 2013 union with his wife.

In an interview with Asempa FM, the former Ghanaian football star explained that the decision to propose and marry his ex-significant other was his. He addressed issues emanating from the court annulment of his marriage.

