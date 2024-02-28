A video of a young fan lamenting about the performances of Mohammed Kudus has gone viral

The young kid who was speaking in an interview said the performance of Kudus has dipped since he returned from the AFCON

Many people who reacted to the video shared varied opinions about the observation made by the boy

A young West Ham United fan has expressed concerns over Mohammed Kudus' performance in recent times.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on West Ham Fan TV on YouTube, the young fan speaking in a post-match interview after the West Ham vs Brentford game said that even though Kudus did not have a bad game, his performance did not meet his expectations.

Young West Ham fan calls out Kudus Photo credit: @West Ham Fan TV/YouTube

Source: Youtube

He added that the form of the Ghanaian player has dipped since his return from the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and expressed hope that Kudus would get back to his best.

The 57-second video had raked in over 17,000 views and 200 likes while writing the report.

Watch the video

Peeps comment on the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section on the video shared varied opinions on the comments made about Kudus.

@westhamaremassive8099 commented:

Goals don’t mean good and not scoring doesn’t mean he’s not doing anything. When you watch him off the ball the amount of running he does. Ik it’s a kid but Kudus played well today

@philipkofihammond6139 indicated:

Don't be worried about the starboy.. Interesting time ahead

@user-tz8ji3xh5y replied:

The AFCON really affected Kudus. Getting kicked out from the group stage and especially what happened in Ghana's last match against Mozambique was so terrible

@faridshamsu-deen3750 stated:

I have lost count of the many times that , Bowen, has been ignoring Kudus.The guy simply doesn't wanna pass the ball to Kudus.

@williameffirim1798 wrote:

His teammates should learn to pass him the ball more often especially when he’s open.

@derrickanang commented:

More goals to kudus ahead

Kudus receives a beautiful painting

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus was pleasantly surprised by a fan who gifted him a beautiful wall painting of himself.

The Ghanaian international shared his excitement in a video which was shared on the artist's TikTok page, showing his reaction to the artwork and thanking the fan for his gesture.

In the video, Kudus could be seen unwrapping a large package that contained the painting, which depicted him in his football training kit.

He smiled and expressed his admiration for the painting, saying it was nice.

Source: YEN.com.gh