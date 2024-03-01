Chef Failatu Abdul Razak shared a video of how her visit to the residence of former president John Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama

She thanked him and his wife for flying her abroad as she rolled on the floor and went on her knees

The video melted the hearts of many as they wished her well in her future endeavours

Ghanaian chef Failatu Abdul Razak recently completed her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest marathon cooking and visited former president John Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, at their residence.

Chef Faila at the home of ex-president John Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama. Image Credit: @executive_chef_faila

Chef Faila visits former president Mahama and his wife

In the video, Chef Faila was seen rolling and lying on the beautiful carpet inside the plush living room of ex-president Mahama and his wife, Lordina.

Sharing why she prostrated before the former president, she said she was grateful he and the former first lady paid for an all-expense paid trip abroad, which was her first time travelling overseas.

"The honour of taking full responsibility to enable me to travel outside my country to another beautiful and developed country for the first time was a mindblowing statement so unbelievable to my ears that I had to roll on the floor in excitement and gratitude," she wrote in the caption.

The Ghanaian chef also added that the trip abroad was not for her to have fun but to expand her skills, entrepreneurial ideas and knowledge about being a better chef.

She also thanked the following leaders for making her trip worthwhile; below are the names:

"I am deeply grateful to @ Lordina Mahama Foundation, Her Excellency former First Lady Lordina Mahama for this privilege.To Honorable Joyce Bawah and Honorable Obuobia Darkua,thank you for your love,support and kindness through it all.God richly bless you."

Below is a lovely video of Chef Faila at the residence of former president John Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama.

Reactions as Chef Faila visits former president John Mahama at his residence

The video of Chef Faila sleeping on the carpet in the plush living room of former President John Mahama melted the hearts of many Ghanaians.

Her emotional caption for the post got many people wishing her well in her future endeavours.

