Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo was allegedly involved in a brawl at the voting centre on the University of Ghana Legon campus on Saturday, May 25, 2024

Mr Dumelo, who is the NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, was seen in the viral video expressing his displeasure at the NPP supporter known as Dacosta

Many people on social media explained the turn of events, while others claimed the caption of the viral video was misleading

Actor and politician John Dumelo was allegedly involved in an altercation at a limited voting centre on the University of Ghana, Legon, campus.

John Dumelo was involved in an altercation at a voting centre

John Dumelo, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, was, unfortunately, captured in a viral video engaging in an altercation with an individual of the opposing side, NPP, during the Limited Voter Registration exercise.

According to the Assembly member for the Legon electoral area, Luqman Nayyar, the incident happened on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the University of Ghana, Legon, campus.

Mr Nayyar recounted that the confrontation began when a seasoned actor was stopped from speaking with a lady by one man known as Dacosta, an NPP supporter. He stated that the heated argument was brief. However, it did not escalate into a physical fight.

In the viral video shared by Castin Billz on X, Mr Dumelo appeared visibly upset as he confronted Dacosta about his interference in the matter. Police officers were also captured stepping in to calm the situation.

Also, some spectators who witnessed the incident noted that Dacosta tried to get into a physical argument with an NDC lady because she was arguing with another NPP lady.

Below is a video of John Dumelo engaged in an altercation with one man at the voting centre on the University of Ghana campus.

Reactions to the viral video

Many people in the comment section stated that the caption to the video shared by Castin Billz on X was misleading. People came out to explain what actually happened at the voting centre.

Below are the views of Ghanaians:

@hybrid_4266

Hi, this is false info. I was there. The whole thing began on Saturday when an NPP guy, Dacosta, tried to hit an NDC lady because she was arguing with another NPP lady. The police separated them and it calmed down.

@_adomAsante said:

The young people are not ready for leadership

@Nhelycake said:

You people should stop misleading us with wrong info, where is the attack? So because he’s running for MP nti he shouldn’t express his disgust towards anyone who is trying to suffocate him?

@TawficQ said:

Npp fo) ni gyimie, as3 mmoa. Cos of politics, see how you wan tarnish ein image. If you like tell us he turned Ghana Upside down, SRC president sef you no go chop! Mofe s3 y3 gyimie long?

@obednyarko13 said:

And why should any objective person believe your narrative? The video doesn't even show who exactly he was confronting and you want me to believe it's a student? HELL NO! Why would he even provoke a prospective voter? For all you know, it's his opponent's agent he confronted.

@edwaynee_ said:

Please spreading false news is a crime. You are an adult, and you should know this. A man of your calibre shouldn’t be doing this. I thought you were a role model.

@dell_weezy said:

@GhPoliceService if John did attack someone let the laws work and if this is misinformation and public misleading let the laws work as well.

