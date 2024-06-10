Yellow Ghana has been given a provisional certificate to begin operating as a political party in Ghana by the Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission has given Yellow Ghana a provisional certificate to begin operating as a political party in Ghana.

The EC gave the party its recognition on May 30, 2024, at its headquarters in Accra.

Founded in October 2020 under the leadership of Samuel Apea-Danquah, the party aims to unite the African continent into a seamless and borderless economy.

Following its recognition, the party is now mandated to mobilise itself as a political party in compliance with the country’s electoral laws as stipulated under section 8(2) of the Political Parties Act 2000 (Act 574).

Announcing the milestone on his Facebook wall, Samuel Apea-Danquah urged Ghanaians to support his political party to transform the nation.

He noted that it was time to increase the party’s efforts in mobilising grassroots support for the party and narrowing down on the youth.

He said the party's work in the past two years of mobilisation had placed in pole position to win the upcoming 2024 elections.

Apea-Danquah expressed his heartfelt gratitude to those who have supported his dream and have assured the party’s commitment to rescue Ghana from its predicament.

He also extended an open invitation to citizens of legal age interested in occupying positions within the party and those willing to run for parliamentary seats via his party to reach out and apply.

He said interested persons should register via the party’s website (www.yellowghana.com) and be automatically added to their constituency’s WhatsApp group where meetings would be held.

Yellow Ghana launches manifesto

Meanwhile, Yellow Ghana has launched its 330-page manifesto.

Samuel Apea-Danquah believes his message will transform the country if elected into office.

He is hopeful Ghanaians will support his agenda and chart a new path with him.

He said his formula to win the upcoming December 7 polls is by running a decentralised campaign and pushing a strong message that would encapsulate the hopes and aspirations of Ghanaians.

Yellow Ghana’s slogan is “Freedom, Justice and Prosperity”.

