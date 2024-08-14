Togbe Afede Backs Mahama’s 24-Hour Economy Policy: “This Is What We Need”
- Togbe Afede XIV has expressed support for the National Democratic Congress' 24-hour economy policy
- Togbe Afede XIV believes the 24-hour economy policy can help turn around Ghana's economic fortunes
- The chief indicated that the proposal would reduce the cost of production and promote competition
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
Togbe Afede XIV has applauded National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama for the proposed 24-hour economy policy.
Afede said the policy could help recover Ghana’s ailing economy and create jobs.
Joy News reported that Mahama led a delegation to visit the chief at the Asogli Traditional Council in Ho on the first day of the NDC’s campaign tour of the Volta Region.
“It is obvious that the application of this policy in the manufacturing sector can indeed be a game changer,” he said.
"Once bitten, twice shy": Transport operators say they can't trust Bawumia to deliver on his promise
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Afede expects the 24-hour economy policy to help Ghana's production capacity to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.
In addition, Afede belives the proposal would reduce the cost of production and promote competition.
What is the 24-hour economy policy about?
The NDC has described the policy as an intervention to encourage and support certain businesses to operate all through a given day.
The companies will operate a three-shift system of eight hours each for all-round work.
The NDC hopes to create an environment that promotes productivity, competitiveness, and well-paying jobs.
Criticism of the NDC's 24-hour economy policy
Critics have argued that Mahama's 24-hour economy is not adequately thought through.
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia believes the proposal for a 24-hour economy is already in place across various sectors in the country.
“Misplaced priority “: Mixed reactions meet NDC promise for free university tuition for first-year students
He cited the continuous operation of hospitals, fuel companies, utilities, and even local eateries embracing a 24-hour work cycle.
Economist Joe Jackson suggested that the government must provide incentives and create a favourable environment to entice entrepreneurs to participate voluntarily in a 24-hour economy.
NDC man blames Ghana's eight-hour work cycle
YEN.com.gh reported that former NDC Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo blamed the eight-hour working cycle for the country’s slow development and high poverty rate.
He stated that because the country only works eight hours a day, it has prevented it from realising its true production potential.
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.