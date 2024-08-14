Togbe Afede XIV has expressed support for the National Democratic Congress' 24-hour economy policy

Togbe Afede XIV has applauded National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama for the proposed 24-hour economy policy.

Afede said the policy could help recover Ghana’s ailing economy and create jobs.

Joy News reported that Mahama led a delegation to visit the chief at the Asogli Traditional Council in Ho on the first day of the NDC’s campaign tour of the Volta Region.

“It is obvious that the application of this policy in the manufacturing sector can indeed be a game changer,” he said.

Afede expects the 24-hour economy policy to help Ghana's production capacity to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.

In addition, Afede belives the proposal would reduce the cost of production and promote competition.

What is the 24-hour economy policy about?

The NDC has described the policy as an intervention to encourage and support certain businesses to operate all through a given day.

The companies will operate a three-shift system of eight hours each for all-round work.

The NDC hopes to create an environment that promotes productivity, competitiveness, and well-paying jobs.

Criticism of the NDC's 24-hour economy policy

Critics have argued that Mahama's 24-hour economy is not adequately thought through.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia believes the proposal for a 24-hour economy is already in place across various sectors in the country.

He cited the continuous operation of hospitals, fuel companies, utilities, and even local eateries embracing a 24-hour work cycle.

Economist Joe Jackson suggested that the government must provide incentives and create a favourable environment to entice entrepreneurs to participate voluntarily in a 24-hour economy.

NDC man blames Ghana's eight-hour work cycle

YEN.com.gh reported that former NDC Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo blamed the eight-hour working cycle for the country’s slow development and high poverty rate.

He stated that because the country only works eight hours a day, it has prevented it from realising its true production potential.

