Pro-LGBTQ+ protestors took over the Ghana High Commission in the UK against Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

The Bill, passed by Ghana’s parliament on Wednesday, February 28, seeks to criminalise homosexual intercourse, identity, and advocacy

Ghanaians in the UK converged at the Ghana High Commission in London to protest against the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill by Ghana’s Parliament in Accra.

The protestors were joined by other Africans and allies of the LGBTQ+ movement to urge President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to assent the Bill into law.

The Bill, introduced in Ghana’s Parliament three years ago, was approved unanimously on Wednesday, February 28, following the completion of the third reading. It has yet to receive assent from President Akufo-Addo.

Protest on Independence Day

During Independence Day on Wednesday, March 6, Ghanaian pro-LGBTQ+ groups and their friends kicked against the Bill that seeks to criminalise LGBTQ+ intercourse, identity and advocacy and called on President Akufo-Addo to reject it.

The protest in the UK also took place in South Africa and Denmark. Protestors in Canada, however, faced opposition from officials at the Ghana High Commission in Canada, disrupting Ghanaian protestors who had gathered to urge President Akufo-Addo to decline the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

Protesters in London are saying that #QueerGhanaianLivesMatter and urge President Akufo-Addo to reject the anti-LGBTQ Bill.

Officials at the Ghana High Commission in Canada yesterday disrupted a protest by Ghanaians - urging President Akufo-Addo to reject the anti-LGBTQ Bill.

At the protest in London, @MsLadyPhyll encouraged protestors and other Ghanaians in the diaspora to support and donate to the LGBTQ community back home.

Akufo-Addo speaks on anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

Separately, YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo indicated he will not assent to the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ Bill until the Supreme Court gives judgment in a case against it.

In light of pending cases challenging the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, Akufo-Addo said waiting would be the best action.

Akufo-Addo told members of the diplomatic corps at a New Year greetings event that Ghana was committed to upholding its human rights record.

