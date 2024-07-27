John Dumelo is posied in his quest to become the next Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon

A video of him embarking on a door-to-door campaign in his bid to convince his constituents has surfaced online

Social media users who commented on the video have wished him the best of luck in his endeavours

Ghanaian actor turned-politician John Dumelo has intensified his campaign as the 2024 general elections draw close.

Standing on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket, John Dumelo hopes to defeat the incumbent NPP Member of Parliament Lydia Seyram Alhassan for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat.

John Dumelo intensifies door-to-door campaign ahead of 2024 elections. Photo credit: @johndumelo/X

Source: Twitter

In this vein, the Blood Vessel actor has now adopted a door-to-door campaign approach to appeal to the constituents to vote for him.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X showed excerpts of the campaign, in which the actor was seen interacting with constituents in their homes.

Some of them appeared taken aback by the level of humility and friendliness exhibited by John Dumelo.

The 58-second video, which was captioned Door to Door, had raked in over 19,000 views and 60 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to John Dumelo's campaign strategy.

Social media users who took the comment section of the video wished John Dumelo the best of luck in the upcoming general election.

@HailTizzy reacted:

"I no get problem with what @johndumelo dey do but if dem really vote give u wey u come power I Dey take God beg u do the needful".

@Fataw_1 indicated:

"Door to door, sh3 politics no be easy woo."

@WEverythinnice replied:

"Wow he is very humble. He is down to earth."

@snrdromo added:

"Nice one, when are you coming to Calvary Citadel Chapel.?"

Stephen Appiah to contest as MP

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah plans to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary election.

Appiah will contest Ayawaso West Wuogon MP Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party and John Dumelo.

The retired footballer is expected to contest as an independent candidate.

Source: YEN.com.gh