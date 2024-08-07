The Institute of Economic Affairs has indicated October and November as the months for its presidential debates

Distinguished fellow of the institute Sophia Akuffo said the precise dates will be named later

The National Democratic Congress had earlier kicked against the debate because of a lack of consultation

The institute has, however, not settled on a precise date for the debate.

The 2024 election will be the first time the frontrunners in the race, Mahama And Bawumia, will be from northern Ghana.

Citi News reported that distinguished fellow of the institute Sophia Akuffo said the debates will provide a clear understanding of the candidates’ policies.

“We will announce the precise date, time and venues after conducting engagements with candidates and their political parties.”

The Electoral Commission will start taking nominations for 2024 presidential and parliamentary aspirants on September 9 and close on Friday, September 13.

Interested candidates can download nomination forms from the EC website starting Friday, August 2, 2024.

The filing fee for presidential candidates is set at GH¢100,000 for male candidates and GH¢75,000 for female candidates and persons with disabilities.

Also, the filing fee for parliamentary candidates is set at GH¢10,000 for male candidates and GH¢7,500 for female candidates and persons with disabilities.

Criticism of IEA debate

The office of the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama, criticised the IEA for the debate plans.

The office said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had expected to be consulted on any debate plans.

In a statement, it also said the IEA did not have the authority to organise election-related activities.

Bawumia attacks Mahama's record in northern Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia criticised former President Mahama's track record in the north.

Bawumia has claimed that he has succeeded in more development for the north despite never having been president,

