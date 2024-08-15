John Mahama has promised to institute a national day of prayer if he becomes president.

The National Democratic Congress flagbearer said the day of prayer will be for Christians and Muslims

Mahama was engaging the leadership of the Christian and Muslim communities in the Volta Region

National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama has promised a multi-faith day of prayer if he becomes president.

The former president said the day of prayer and thanksgiving would be for Christians and Muslims.

Starr News reported that Mahama expects the day to foster national cohesion and unity.

"We intend to introduce annually a national day of prayer and thanksgiving so that we will thank God for whatever he has done for us so that he will do more for us.”

“We also recognise that spiritually you must intercede for God to open the gates for you so in the United States, in Zambia, in Congo and other countries that I’ve been to, I have been invited to National Thanksgiving Prayers for their nation."

Mahama made this promise during an engagement with the leadership of the Christian and Muslim communities in the Volta Region.

He is currently on a four-day campaign tour of the area, which is his party's stronghold.

Mahama promises Muslims extra holiday

Mahama previously promised Muslims an additional Eid holiday if he became president.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said he wants Muslims to enjoy the Eid holidays at the end of Ramadan.

His promise is in response to concerns that the Muslim community members cannot enjoy the Eid holiday at the end of Ramadan.

He added that they would remove one other holiday to ensure Ghana has the same number of public holidays annually.

Mahama promises to reduce Hajj fees

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama has also pledged to reduce the Hajj fees if he becomes president

Speaking at an Eid-Ul-Adha prayer meeting at the State House, he said the current fee for the Hajj has made it unattainable for ordinary Muslims to join.

The 2024 Hajj fee was GH¢75,000, a steep challenge for Muslims who wanted to embark on the pilgrimage.

