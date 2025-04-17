Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is reportedly attracting strong interest from his former club, Atletico Madrid.

The Ghana international joined the Gunners in 2020 after they activated his €50m (£45m) release clause, but his current contract expires at the end of the season.

According to Marca, Atletico are eager to re-sign the 31-year-old on a free transfer, with manager Diego Simeone still yet to find a proper replacement for Partey since his departure.

His understanding of Simeone’s tactical approach could make a reunion mutually beneficial.

Atletico facing competition for Partey’s signature

Partey's impressive form this season and his potential availability on a free transfer have made him an attractive prospect for several clubs.

While Marca does not name other suitors, the publication notes that Partey “will not be short of offers.” Atletico are reportedly pushing to secure a pre-contract agreement soon to avoid a possible bidding war in the summer.

Arsenal prepared to let Partey leave

Despite his regular appearances and influence in midfield, Partey is now over 30 and earns £200,000 per week, making him Arsenal’s fifth-highest paid player.

The club appears ready to part ways as part of a broader effort to rejuvenate the squad and ease the wage bill.

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi as a potential replacement, although his playing style differs significantly from Partey’s.

