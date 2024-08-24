Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang led a special standing ovation for the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama

Opoku-Agyemang said this ovation was in recognition of Mahama's contribution to women

The running mate was speaking on the role of women during the launch when she called for the gesture

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC running mate, led a special standing ovation for the party's flagbearer, John Mahama.

Opoku-Agyemang said this was in recognition of Mahama and the NDC's contribution to women.

Opoku-Agyemang is the NDC's first woman running mate. Source: Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Source: Facebook

The running mate spoke about the role of women during the launch when she called for the gesture during the launch of the NDC manifesto.

"By bringing one of us into the public light, he has brought all of us," she said.

"As women, we have all kinds of peculiar problems that only we know and only we experience… we also no our economic challenges more than others.”

Opoku-Agyemang pledged that the NDC would help remove the obstacles holding women back.

She holds herself up as evidence of the NDC's commitment to women, given she is the first woman running mate for a major political party.

Opoku-Agyemang has consistently assured women they will not be left out of Mahama's development plans.

Major interventions for women in NDC manifesto

The NDC has said National Women’s Bank loans will be given to the Fish Smokers Association and other organised women’s groups to disburse to their members.

The party has also said it will ensure that social protection policies are gender-sensitive and promote the empowerment of women and girls.

It also wants to facilitate the active participation of women and youth in economic activities by creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurship and job creation.

NPP heading for defeat in 2024 election

YEN.com.gh reported that UK research and data firm Fitch Solutions expects the New Patriotic Party to lose the 2024 elections.

The firm said 54 percent of respondents surveyed tipped the National Democratic Congress to beat the New Patriotic Party, whose Flagbearer is Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Joy News reported that Mike Kruiniger, an Associate Director of Country Risk at Fitch Solutions, attributed the trend to the economic conditions during a Mid-Year Review of Sub-Saharan Africa.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh