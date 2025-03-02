President Mahama Mourns with Family of Late Business Mogul Alhaji Asoma Banda

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has paid his respects to the family of the late Alhaji Asoma Banda,

The renowned business mogul passed away on March 1, 2025, at the age of 92 and was buried on the same day in accordance with Islamic practices

Alhaji Banda was a pioneering entrepreneur and philanthropist who made significant contributions to Ghana's economy

President John Dramani Mahama has visited the family of the late Alhaji Asoma Banda, a renowned business mogul, to mourn with them following his demise.

The Ghanaian business mogul died at the age of 92 in Accra on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Alhaji Banda, a pioneering figure in Ghana's shipping and aviation industries, was laid to rest at his private residence, in accordance with Islamic custom.

He was accompanied by his brother, Ibrahim Mahama, the Okaikwei Central NDC parliamentary candidate, Baba Sadiq, a Nigerian philanthropist and politician, Dele Momodu, and several other sympathizers.

The Ghanaian president expressed his condolences to the bereaved family, describing Alhaji Banda as a visionary businessman whose contributions to Ghana's economy and society were immeasurable.

A Facebook post captured President Mahama and his entourage commiserating with the late business mogul's family.

Alhaji Banda, as he was affectionately known, passed away after several years of battling chronic illness.

President Mahama had previously visited Alhaji Banda during his illness, after the businessman's sisters made a public appeal for his intervention.

Alhaji Banda left a significant legacy in Ghana's economy. Notably, he was the first Ghanaian to own a private jet.

His Antrak Group of Companies revolutionized domestic aviation and shipping in Ghana.



