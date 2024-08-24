The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Mahama, has affirmed his commitment to undoing university name changes done by Akufo-Addo

He said the new names do not reflect the core mandates of the universities and thus must be changed to realign them

The Akufo-Addo administration had renamed several universities in an attempt to honour certain figures the administration believes were key to Ghana's democracy

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has reiterated his commitment to reversing the name changes of public universities if elected president.

The Akufo-Addo-led government made name changes to honour certain figures considered key to Ghana’s current democratic dispensation.

Mahama says the new names of some universities must be changed to reflect their core mandate.

Source: Twitter

Some public universities that have undergone name changes include the Navrongo campus of the University of Professional Studies (UDS), which was renamed C.K. Tedam, and the Wa campus of the same university, which was named after S.D. Dombo.

Both personalities are leading figures in the New Patriotic Party’s Danquah-Busia-Dombo political tradition.

The NPP government had also suggested renaming the University of Ghana to the J.B.Danquah University of Ghana but had faced stiff opposition from the university and Ghanaians.

Addressing a sea of NDC supporters at Winneba in the Central Region during the launch of the party’s manifesto, John Mahama stated that the reversion was to ensure that universities remain aligned with their core mandates.

NDC to provide Starlink connectivity in SHss

Earlier, the National Democratic Congress is riding on the Starlink satellite internet service hype for a new education policy if it wins power.

The party wants to provide Starlink services to every school to allow access to online tutorials nationwide.

NDC Flagbearer John Mahama outlined this policy during his party's manifesto launch in Winneba:

"We will use 5g and the low-earth orbit system to improve the quality of education across the country by extending course tutorials to students everywhere."

"Under this, teachers will be filmed teaching courses online, and videos will be posted online on YouTube and on demand."

Resist seizures of your Ghana cards -Mahama to Aflao

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, warned Aflao residents against giving their Ghana cards to Immigration Officers.

His remarks follow reports of Ghana Immigration Service Officers seizing Ghana cards from residents at the border.

According to him, Immigration officers have no right to take away residents' Ghana cards without a certificate of withdrawal from the National Identification Authority (NIA).

He advised Aflao residents to fiercely resist such attempts, as they may result in their disenfranchisement in the upcoming December 7 elections.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh