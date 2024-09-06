Election 2024: NPP Replaces Nkwakaw Parliamentary Candidate With David Asante
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has replaced Nkwakaw Parliamentary candidate Joseph Frempong ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections.
David Asante, the current Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Publishing Company Limited, has replaced him.
The decision was made during an emergency meeting held in Accra on September 3, 2024.
Class FM reported that the replacement is due to Joseph Frempong's ill health.
His health condition is believed to prevent him from engaging in the demanding campaign activities required for the upcoming elections.
Asante, a native of Nkwakaw, previously contested in the party's parliamentary primaries in January 2024 but was defeated by the incumbent, Joseph Frempong.
NPP selects parliamentary candidate for Fomena
Andrew Asiamah Amoako has been selected to contest for the Fomena parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NPP.
This follows his expulsion from the party in 2020 when he decided to contest the same seat as an independent candidate.
The party seems to believe that by bringing him back into the fold, it will secure victory in the 2024 national election.
Tamale High Court Annuls NPP Primary In Walewale
YEN.com.gh reported that a Tamale High Court has annulled the New Patriotic Patriotic Walewale parliamentary primary election result.
Walewale MP Lariba Zuweira Abudu sued over the primary, which Dr Tiah Abdul-Kabiru Mahama initially won.
“We shall not relent”: NDC to defy Electoral Commission over broadcast of critical voters register meeting
Mahama, a vice presidential special advisor, narrowly defeated Abudu with 345 votes to 338.
Unsatisfied with the outcome, Abudu, a former minister, sued, citing electoral irregularities and malpractice by the party, Mahama and the Electoral Commission.
Two constituency executives were subsequently suspended for alleged misconduct.
