The National Democratic Congress (NDC) plans to protest the Electoral Commission’s (EC) handling of discrepancies in the voter register on September 17.

The opposition party has been unhappy with the voter exhibition exercise, claiming some discrepancies.

The NDC is unhappy with the provisional voters register.

After submitting presidential nomination forms on behalf of John Mahama, NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said the party would march to all regional Electoral Commission offices.

Nketiah also said national executives will present a formal petition at the Electoral Commission’s head office in Accra.

"...we in Accra will descend to the headquarters and present further petitions as to why we think that they should conduct themselves in a manner that will guarantee peaceful, free and fair election.”

Last week, the Electoral Commission rejected the NDC's request for an independent forensic audit of the provisional voters register. The commission met with the NDC on September 6.

Why NDC is upset with Electoral Commission

The NDC has said it has identified some discrepancies in the provisional voters register following the start of the exhibition process.

The party is concerned that the register has been deliberately bloated ahead of the polls.

It had already complained that it had not been given access to the provisional voter register before the ongoing public exhibition.

The commission initially intended to submit the provisional voters’ register to the political parties between July 9 and July 18, 2024. But it missed its timelines, sparking protests from the NDC.

Bryan Acheampong stokes rigging claims

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Bryan Acheampong has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will use every means possible to win the 2024 general elections.

Acheampong, also the agriculture minister, believes victory for the NDC is impossible. The minister made similar comments in April 2023, which were criticised as reckless.

