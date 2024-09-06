Ablakwa Blasts Bawumia's Campaign Team For Using Foreign Affairs Ministry For Partisan Purpose
- The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticised the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential campaign team for misusing the Foreign Ministry
- According to Okudzeto Ablakwa, the use of the Foreign Ministry to invite diplomats to a campaign event is disgraceful and dents the credibility of the institution
- He said the Minority would summon the Foreign Minister before the house to answer for the blunder
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential campaign team for using the Foreign Affairs Ministry to invite diplomats to a meeting.
The criticism follows the Bawumia campaign team's request to meet with resident diplomats in Ghana through the Foreign Affairs Ministry.
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who had raised the alarm about the incident, said the action disregarded diplomatic protocols and misused the Foreign Ministry for partisan purposes.
He said the action undermined the Foreign Ministry’s credibility and cast it in a bad light regarding diplomatic relations.
He noted that Dr Bawumia’s campaign team could have invited the diplomats directly rather than involving the Ministry.
Ablakwa quizzed if the incident could now be used as a precedent by other presidential aspirants to direct the Foreign Ministry to invite diplomats to their events.
“The diplomats who have received this letter are, themselves, totally disgusted,” he said.
He said his side of the aisle would summon the Foreign Minister before the house to answer for the blunder.
He noted that sanctions and measures must be implemented to avoid a recurrence.
“You do not do that. It is so disgraceful. You are lowering our image in the comity of nations,” he stressed.
